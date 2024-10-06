MENA Digital Awards Announces Shortlist for the 2024 Edition, Celebrating Regional Excellence in Digital Innovation

(MENAFN- Cicero & Bernay A Communication Consultancy) Dubai, UAE, October, 4 2024 - The prestigious MENA Digital Awards (MDA) has officially revealed the shortlist for its 2024 edition, showcasing the most groundbreaking and innovative digital campaigns from across the MENA region. These shortlisted campaigns highlight creativity, innovation, and excellence in digital marketing, demonstrating the profound impact digital transformation is having across industries.

This year's MDA attracted a record number of entries, with submissions from agencies, brands, and creative professionals competing in categories ranging from Best Use of Social Media to Best Performance Campaign. The shortlisted entries are a testament to the region’s rapidly evolving digital landscape, highlighting how agencies, brands, and organizations are pushing the boundaries of digital marketing.

Among the standout campaigns for 2024 are Fusion Five Advertising’s Costa App Relaunch Campaign for Costa Coffee, Glimpse Digital’s Hisense x Euro Cup 2024 – Beyond Glory for Hisense, and OMD UAE’s The Lay’s Heist for Lay’s, which showcase the cutting-edge digital solutions driving brand engagement and delivering remarkable results. Other notable contenders include Netizency’s Motorola Edge 40 Launch and Mashreq’s Climb2Change, both competing in multiple categories.

Najla Semaan Mazboudi, Founder of the MENA Digital Awards, expressed her excitement:

"The MENA Digital Awards continue to serve as the benchmark for digital marketing excellence in the region. Every year, we see new heights of creativity and innovation, and the 2024 edition is no exception. We are proud to showcase the best digital talent the region has to offer, inspiring others to push the boundaries of what’s possible in digital marketing."

Key Categories:

1) Best Use of Social Media –

a) Small Budget

b) Medium Budget

c) Big Budget

2) Best Search Marketing Campaign

3) Best Integrated Digital Campaign

4) Best Performance Campaign

5) Best Digital Point of Sales

6) Best Integrated Media Campaign

7) Best Use of Cross-Platform Digital Content

8) Best Game App

9) Best Use of Data

10) Best Use of Mobile

11) Best Use of Mobile Commerce

12) Best Application (Mobile/Tablet)

13) Best Use of Technology

14) Best Use of Video

15) Best Viral Campaign

16) Best Web Platform

17) Digital Cause Marketing

18) Digital PR

19) Digital Activation

20) Best Creative Campaign

21) Best Use of Digital By Sector –

a) Technology/ Telecommunication

b) Oil & Gas

c) FMCG

d) Media

e) Charity, NGO or NFP

f) Automotive

g) Beauty and Personal Care

h) Travel, Sports and Entertainment

i) Retail

j) Healthcare

k) Education

l) Financial and Banking

With categories spanning sectors various sectors, the awards reflect the diversity of industries that have embraced digital transformation in the MENA region. The competition recognises entries for their creativity, execution, and the results they deliver, making the MENA Digital Awards a significant platform for recognising the brightest minds in the digital sphere.

The MDA 2024 jury comprises a panel of esteemed digital marketing professionals, handpicked for their expertise and insights into the latest industry trends. The awards ceremony will take place at Ritz Carlton DIFC, Dubai on 13 December, bringing together over 200 industry leaders, influencers, and creative talents from the region. The MDA 2024 winners will be announced at the upcoming awards ceremony, where the best and brightest in the industry will be recognised for their exceptional contributions to the digital landscape.





MENAFN06102024002987014458ID1108750213