New tropical storm to strengthen into hurricane, target Florida

(MENAFN) A new storm, which was designated as Tropical Storm Milton on Saturday, is projected to strengthen into a hurricane before targeting Florida later this week. Forecasts indicate that Milton is expected to reach hurricane status by Monday morning and make landfall on the Florida Peninsula by Wednesday. There is potential for the storm to arrive as a Category 3 hurricane or even stronger, prompting serious preparations among residents.



In light of these developments, the National Hurricane Center is urging residents along Florida's west coast to establish a hurricane preparedness plan and to remain vigilant as updates on the storm's trajectory are released. The evolving forecast highlights the need for readiness, given the potential intensity of the storm upon landfall.



Compounding the situation, a separate weather system is currently drenching Florida with rainfall amounts ranging from 2 to 5 inches this weekend. As a result, by the time Tropical Storm Milton approaches the state, the risk of flooding is expected to rise significantly. Predictions suggest that total rainfall could exceed 10 inches in some areas by the time Milton moves through Florida.



Moreover, the hazards associated with the storm are not limited to flooding; storm surge and wind damage also pose significant risks along Florida's west coast. Residents are advised to take these warnings seriously and prepare for potentially hazardous conditions in the coming days.

MENAFN06102024000045015839ID1108750124