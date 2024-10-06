Hurricane Helene damages North Carolina factory produces essential hospital supplies

(MENAFN) The repercussions of storm damage to a North Carolina factory that produces essential hospital supplies are expected to be widespread and may persist over time, according to experts. The Baxter International plant in North Cove was affected by flooding caused by Hurricane Helene, disrupting the manufacturing of a significant portion of the nation's sterile intravenous (IV) fluids. This facility also produces fluids used for home kidney dialysis patients, which adds to the critical nature of its operations.



As a result of the damage, Baxter has closed its largest manufacturing facility, which employs over 2,500 workers. To manage the situation, the company has begun restricting the amount of supply that customers can order, aiming to prevent stockpiling and ensure equitable access to the limited resources available. Dr. Paul Biddinger from Mass General Brigham noted that Baxter informed the Massachusetts health system that it would receive only about 40 percent of the usual supply, highlighting the significant shortfall in production.



In response to the limited availability of IV fluids, hospitals are already implementing small adjustments to conserve their supplies, which are vital for keeping patients hydrated and delivering medications. For instance, Mass General Brigham, which operates 12 hospitals, has started offering some patients water or Gatorade instead of initiating an IV. Dr. Biddinger reassured that patients in need of IVs can still receive them, and the hospital’s clinical services continue to function as normal. However, hospitals may need to reschedule elective surgeries and use alternative methods, such as syringes for medications like antibiotics, to manage their IV fluid supply more effectively.



Patients requiring dialysis solutions produced at the Baxter plant may face more significant changes. Baxter has advised care providers to reassess prescriptions to see if they can manage with reduced quantities and to consider delaying the start of dialysis treatments if necessary. While the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had not reported any new shortages related to Baxter's products as of Friday, experts have expressed concerns about the vulnerabilities in the supply chain. IV solution bags take up considerable space and maintaining large inventories can be costly for hospitals, especially since these solutions must remain sterile and have limited shelf lives. As Dr. Biddinger pointed out, keeping a substantial supply of products that expire quickly presents unique challenges.

