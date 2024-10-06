Qatar's Private Sector Exports To Jordan Grow By 6.3% In Q2

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Doha, Oct. 6 (Petra) -- Qatar's private sector exports to Jordan recorded a 6.3% increase in the second quarter of 2024, reaching approximately 182 million Qatari riyals ($50 million), according to a report from the Qatar Chamber of Commerce and Industry.The report, which highlights the export activity of Qatar's private sector, indicates a broad range of exported goods to Jordan. Key exports included organic fertilizers, iron bars, medical solutions, and various food and consumer products. Additionally, chemical products such as motor oils, sulfuric acid, aluminum molds, polyethylene, and a variety of fertilizers formed a significant part of the exports. Other items included plastic bags and automotive oils, underscoring the sector's diverse portfolio.Across all markets, Qatar's private sector exports rose by 3.5% in the second quarter, totaling around 2.62 billion Qatari riyals, as verified by certificates of origin from the Qatar Chamber of Commerce and Industry. This growth from the first quarter's 2.53 billion riyals signals a strengthening of the sector's global footprint.The report further revealed that Asian countries dominated as the primary destination for Qatar's exports, receiving around 1.2 billion Qatari riyals in goods, accounting for 45.6% of the total exports. The GCC countries followed, with exports valued at approximately 625.62 million Qatari riyals, comprising 23.9% of the total.European Union countries ranked third, importing around 543.43 million Qatari riyals worth of goods and making up 20.7% of Qatar's exports. Other Arab countries, excluding the GCC, followed in fourth place with 145.96 million Qatari riyals in exports, or 5.6% of the total. Additionally, European nations outside the EU received 76.82 million Qatari riyals, representing 2.9%.African countries, excluding Arab nations, imported 21.06 million Qatari riyals, accounting for 0.8%. Meanwhile, the United States ranked seventh with 6.75 million Qatari riyals in imports, representing 0.3% of total exports. Other American nations and Oceania were also notable recipients, with exports valued at 5.43 million and 1.53 million Qatari riyals, respectively.The report also highlighted an increase in the number of export destinations for Qatar's private sector, which rose to 105 countries in the second quarter, up from 101 in the previous quarter. This growth reflects the sector's ability to diversify its export destinations and enhance its global reach.