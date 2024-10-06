Children Among 17 Martyred, Dozens Injured In Israeli Bombing Of Mosque In Deir Al-Balah
10/6/2024 4:02:34 AM
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) At least 17 Palestinians, including children, were martyred and dozens others were wounded in a new massacre committed by the Israeli Occupation forces in the Gaza Strip.
The occupation forces bombed a mosque sheltering displaced people in Deir Al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip at dawn Sunday, killing at least 17 Palestinians, including children, medical sources said.
Spokesperson for Shuhada al-Aqsa Hospita, Khalil Daqran, described the attack as a horrific massacre, adding that a large number of the wounded are children with serious injuries.
The Israeli occupation forces unleashed a wave of airstrikes on northern Gaza Strip last night. Sources reported that more than 30 martyrs and 150 injured had arrived at hospitals since Saturday noon, midst heavy air raids and intensive artillery shelling and gunfire by the occupation's vehicles on all northern areas.
A number of martyrs were still under the rubble of houses targeted by occupation warplanes, Civil Defense sources said.
