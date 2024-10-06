Ireland Calls Israeli Demand To Move UN Troops 'Outrageous'

(MENAFN- Nam News Network)





DUBLIN, Oct 6 (NNN-AGENCIES) - The president of Ireland on Saturday sharply criticised Israel's demand that UN peacekeepers leave their positions in southern Lebanon.

“It is outrageous that the Israeli Defence Forces have threatened this peacekeeping force and sought to have them evacuate the villages they are defending,” President Michael Higgins said in a statement.

“Indeed, Israel is demanding that the entire UNIFIL (United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon) operating under UN mandates walk away.”

Ireland accounts for 347 of the 10,000 soldiers serving in the UNIFIL forces, which are charged with maintaining peace in the south of Lebanon.

Earlier Saturday, UNIFIL said it had rejected Israeli demands that it“relocate” some positions ahead of Israeli ground operations against Lebanese militant group Hezbollah.

Higgins called the demand“an insult to the most important global institution”.

Fighting between Hezbollah and Israel has intensified since the start of ground incursions by Israeli troops in southern Lebanon earlier this week.

Some 1,110 people have died in Lebanon and hundreds of thousands have fled their homes because of the fighting. - NNN-AGENCIES