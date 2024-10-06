7 Dead As Fire Breaks Out At Mumbai Building: VIDEO

(MENAFN- Live Mint) AT least seven persons, including three minors, died in a fire that erupted at a double-storey shop-cum-residential structure in Mumbai on Sunday morning.“The incident took place at 5.20 am at [a building in] Siddharth Colony in Chembur area,” a fire official said.

The official told news agency PTI,“The ground floor of the structure was used as a shop and the upper floor as residence.” It was a 'level-one' fir .

"The blaze was confined to the electric wiring and installations in the shop at the ground floor and spread to the upper floor," the official added.

He said that seven persons were injured in the incident. "They were taken to the Rajawadi Hospital where all of them were declared brought dead, the official said.

The deceased have been identified as Paris Gupta (7), Manju Prem Gupta (30), Anita Gupta (39), Prem Gupta (30), Narendra Gupta (10), Vidhi Chediram Gupta (15) and Gitadevi Dharamdev Gupta (60), he said.

Fire engines, water tankers and other assistance were rushed to the spot and the blaze was doused by 9.15 am, the official said. The cause of the blaze was not yet known. (With inputs from PTI)

