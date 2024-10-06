Kerala: Yellow Alert In 6 Districts; Rain, Thunderstorm Till October 11

(MENAFN- IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 6 (IANS) The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has announced yellow alert in Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod districts on Sunday.

The weather department also stated that there would be high to very high rains in Idukki district on October 8 and in Pathanamthitta and Kottayam districts of Kerala on October 9.

The IMD has also issued yellow alert in Idukki, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, and Kannur districts on October 7 and in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Malappuram, and Wayanad on October 8. The weather department stated that on October 9, yellow alert is issued for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Wayanad districts of Kerala.

A yellow alert is issued when rainfall ranges from 64.55mm to 115.5 mm within 24 hours.

The weather department also predicted squally weather with wind speeds of 35 kmph to 55 kmph along the Kerala coast till October 9.

The weather department has also warned of rains and thunderstorms across the state till October 11.

The IMD also advised fishermen not to venture into the sea till October 5 due to rough weather conditions.

Kerala witnessed heavy rains in June and on June 30, heavy rains led to landslides in Punchirimattom, Chooralmalai and Mundakkal areas of Wayanad district leading to landslide causing death of around 420 people and injuring more than 397 people.