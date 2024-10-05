Princess Basma Inaugurates Charitable Bazaar To Support Orphaned Children

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - HRH Princess Basma bint Talal on Saturday inaugurated the 60th annual charitable bazaar for Mabarrat Um Al Hussein Charity. The event saw the participation of 36 embassies and diplomatic missions accredited to the Royal Court, with all proceeds directed towards supporting the charity, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

Princess Basma said that the bazaar is a "shining beacon" in the charity's journey, stressing its role as a refuge for orphaned children and students facing challenging family circumstances.

The princess also reiterated the charity's dedication to its humanitarian mission, highlighting the importance of ensuring that targeted students have the right to a stable life, access to opportunities, and a secure future.

Princess Basma also said that the bazaar serves not only as a vital source of support for the charity but also symbolises international solidarity in advancing humanitarian causes, embodying a promise of a brighter future filled with hope and opportunities for the society's students.