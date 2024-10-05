PM, French FM Review Ties, Regional Developments

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani met Saturday with Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of the French Republic Jean-Noel Barrot, who is visiting the country. During the meeting, they discussed co-operation relations between the two countries and ways to support and enhance them.

They also touched on the latest developments in the region, especially in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories and ways to de-escalate in Lebanon, in addition to a number of topics of common concern.

