عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Barcelona Player May Leave Club In Winter

Barcelona Player May Leave Club In Winter


10/5/2024 3:10:11 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Spain's FC Barcelona midfielder Ansu Fati may leave the club during the winter transfer window, Azernews reports.

The Catalans are preparing to consider loan offers for the Spanish player.

Head coach Hans-Dieter Flick wishes to utilize the 21-year-old's services, but his injury at the beginning of the season and subsequent absence from training have altered those plans.

It is worth noting that Fati spent a significant portion of last season on loan at England's Brighton, where he scored 2 goals in 19 Premier League matches.

MENAFN05102024000195011045ID1108749628


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search