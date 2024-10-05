Barcelona Player May Leave Club In Winter
Spain's FC Barcelona midfielder Ansu Fati may leave the club
during the winter transfer window,
reports.
The Catalans are preparing to consider loan offers for the
Spanish player.
Head coach Hans-Dieter Flick wishes to utilize the 21-year-old's
services, but his injury at the beginning of the season and
subsequent absence from training have altered those plans.
It is worth noting that Fati spent a significant portion of last
season on loan at England's Brighton, where he scored 2 goals in 19
Premier League matches.
