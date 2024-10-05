Turkmenistan, Argentina Agree To Organize Business Forum In Ashgabat
10/5/2024 3:10:10 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Turkmenistan and Argentina have agreed to hold a
Turkmen-Argentine business forum in 2025 in Ashgabat, Trend reports
via Turkmenistan's Foreign Ministry, Azernews
reports.
The initiative was proposed by the Turkmen side at the third
political consultation between the countries at the level of heads
of structural subdivisions of foreign policy departments in the
format of the videoconference.
The parties assessed the current state of relations and outlined
prospects in such areas as trade, economy, education, culture, and
tourism.
The representatives of the states also expressed readiness for
further interaction within the framework of international
organizations, such as the UN, and stressed the importance of
maintaining an open dialogue to find new areas of cooperation.
Additionally, the sides discussed cultural exchange and the
organization of joint events aimed at strengthening ties between
the peoples. Turkmenistan also proposed to strengthen
inter-parliamentary cooperation, which was positively received by
the Argentine side.
