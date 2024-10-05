UAE: How To Get Free Hotel Stay During Stopover In Abu Dhabi

Take note, however, that you should be flying on the national carrier Etihad Airways to avail of the freebie. may choose from a range of three- to four-star hotel options.

Whether you're family who wish to enjoy fun rides at Warner Bros World or Ferrari World or a solo adventurer who wants to see art at the Louvre Abu Dhabi or marvel at the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, you can select a hotel near the areas on your bucket list.

Here's a guide to the free Abu Dhabi stopover programme of Etihad Airways:



One should have a confirmed flight ticket with Etihad Airways.

The passenger should have a minimum layover duration of 24 hours in Abu Dhabi.

It is available exclusively for round-trip tickets, and both outbound and inbound flights must be on the same ticket. The free accommodation can be used either on your outbound or inbound journey, only once. Take note: It is not available for guests flying to or from Oman.



When booking a flight with Etihad online (etihad), travellers have the option to "add a stopover" and "select a complimentary hotel" as part of the process.

If you've already booked your flight and missed the option to add the stopover, go to etihad/manage or etihad/en/abu-dhabi/stopover and enter your flight details and follow the instructions.

If your flight was booked through the contact centre, call or chat with the airline to book the hotel.

The hotel stay must be booked at least three days before your flight to Abu Dhabi.

Check your visa eligibility, too, and see if can get a visa on arrival. If not, ensure a UAE transit visa is arranged prior to the trip. Take note: Flights booked through a travel agent are not eligible for a free (up to 2 nights) hotel stay or a paid stopover hotel stay (3 to 4 nights).



Free stay of up to two nights at a three or four-star hotel.

24/7 check-in and check-out benefit, giving you the flexibility to check in or out depending on the time of your flight Discounts at many of the city's attractions and dining experiences (just show your Etihad boarding pass, which serves as your 'Abu Dhabi pass' to get the promos)



Any transfer to and from the hotel

Breakfast, other meals (Take note: The hotel reservation is only for the room.)

Incidental charges like those for minibar consumption, room service Access to any additional amenities that are not included in the room rate

The offer is not available on certain peak-travel dates: