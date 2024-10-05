OPEC Sec. Gen.: OPEC Ensures Maintaining Global Growth, Security Of Energy

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) VIENNA, Oct 5 (KUNA) -- Secretary General of the Organization of Exporting Countries (OPEC) Haitham Al-Ghais stressed on Saturday that effective leadership in the sector requires managing future energy demands, while maintaining energy security, and lowered emissions.

In a statement by OPEC, this came about during Al-Ghais's speech in the 20 Country Group Energy Ministerial Meeting held last Friday in Foz do Iguacu, Brazil, representing the organization and its member states.

The Paris climate agreement aims to reduce emissions, rather than discriminate between different energy sources, he noted.

OPEC adopts a comprehensive and equitable approach, adopting all future energy technology that can suit people's and country's needs, recognizing that there is no unified path that suits all countries, taking into account their capabilities and conditions without exception, he pointed out.

Al-Ghais said that energy demands may rise by 24 percent, in the period leading to 2050, due to population and global economy growth, noting that investments required in the oil industry amounts to USD 17.5 trillion until 2050, to ensure sustainability.

He praised Brazil's role as this year's G20 leader, on its comprehensive approach to coordinate global efforts, adding that working together we can achieve Brazil's vision of a just world, and a sustainable planet.

He added, that the success of this meeting and reaching to a consensus between the G20 regarding the final statement is a great achievement, adding to Brazil's diplomatic credit. (end)

nsa







MENAFN05102024000071011013ID1108749581