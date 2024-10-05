Egypt Is Helping Lebanon With Urgent Assistance

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Oct 5 (KUNA) -- Egypt has urgently dispatched food and medical supplies to Lebanon via Beirut airport to help the nation cope with repercussioos of the Israeli aggression.

Ambassador Tamim Khalaf, spokesperson of the foreign ministry, said in a statement on Saturday that the relief for Lebanon was in line with instructions by President Abdelfattah Al-Sisi to offer all possible assistance to Lebanon and its people to grapple with the ramifications of the Israeli aggression.

Accordingly, an air relief bridge, first set up in 2021, has been re-established in solidarity with the Lebanese Government and people in the face of the crises.

He added that the Egyptian embassy in Beirut organized repatriation of 286 Egyptians aboard a sepcial flight by Egyptair. (end)

