Turkiye's Foreign Ministry: Israeli Occupation Violating International Law In West Bank

Ankara: The Turkish of Foreign Affairs confirmed that the Israeli is systematically violating international law in the occupied West Bank.

In a statement released in response to the conducted by Israeli forces on Tulkarm refugee camp in the northern West on Thursday, the ministry emphasized that the occupation has committed genocide in Gaza and has begun invading Lebanon, is systematically violating international law in the occupied West Bank.

The ministry further pointed out that every step taken by the occupation to eliminate the Palestinian people and their legitimate rights poses a serious threat to international peace and security.

It called on all international organizations, especially the United Nations, to intervene and halt the occupation's attacks, which contravene international law, and to defend the rights of the Palestinian people.

Israeli forces had bombed a residential building in Tulkarm refugee camp in the West Bank, resulting in the death of at least 18 Palestinians and injuring dozens more.

The death toll from the Israeli occupations aggression on Gaza, which began on Oct. 7, has risen to 41,802 martyrs, with an additional 96,844 wounded.