Storm Flood Kills Man In Western Greece: Media

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Athens: A man was swept away and killed by a flood in western Greece on Saturday after torrential rains driven by Storm Cassandra lashed the region, state-run reported.

News outlet ertnews said the 52-year-old man was found on Saturday afternoon about six kilometres (nearly four miles) away from his post as a guard near the village of Stratos.

It said he was thought to have been swept away by the rushing waters of the torrent.

Cassandra also flooded the old city of Corfu and forced an Aegean flight heading for that western island to return to Athens.

Emergency services on Friday issued messages advising citizens in the nearby town of Filiates to limit their movements.

Scientists warn that climate change is making extreme weather events more frequent and intense.

Torrential rains and strong winds led to widespread flooding in central and eastern Europe last month, killing at least 24 people and devastating towns and villages.