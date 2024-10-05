Teachers Play A Pivotal Role In Building Generations, Qatar's Development

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Under the patronage of HE Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, the of Education and Higher Education will celebrate World Teachers' Day on Sunday, under the theme "Generosity Yields Generations."

The event, which will be held at the ministry's headquarters in Legtaifiya, will honor a distinguished group of teachers in recognition of their outstanding contributions to shaping future generations and their pioneering professional achievements.

Qatar has consistently participated in the global celebration of World Teachers' Day since UNESCO first marked the occasion in 1994, commemorating the 1966 recommendation by UNESCO and the International Labour Organization regarding the status of teachers.

This day serves as an opportunity to celebrate the teaching profession worldwide, review accomplishments, and highlight the vital role teachers play in achieving the fourth goal of the UNs 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda: ensuring inclusive, equitable, and quality education for all.

Qatar, through its Ministry of Education and Higher Education, celebrates World Teachers' Day annually, honoring teachers for their role in building the nations wealth and nurturing future generations. Teachers are regarded as a cornerstone of the educational system and human development.

The annual celebration, along with the state's gracious support, underscores the importance and value of the teaching profession in Qatar. This reflects the belief in the pivotal role teachers play in educating generations and advancing the nation.

Under the guidance of the wise leadership, Qatar has invested extensively in its education system, providing unlimited support and resources. This has led to notable achievements on the global stage, earning widespread regional and international recognition. Teachers, with their dedication, have been integral to Qatar's education development strategies.

Recognizing the significance of the teaching profession, the Ministry of Education and Higher Education continues to implement programs and initiatives aligned with its strategic goals to professionalize teaching. This includes attracting young educators to meet the demands of the 21st century. The ministry has expanded the "Tumooh" program, which recruits Qatari teachers in collaboration with Qatar Universitys College of Education, and launched the "Successful Start" program last year to train first-year Qatari teachers, preparing them for government schools and providing psychological and professional support to ensure their smooth transition into the education field.

Recently, the ministry celebrated the graduation of the second cohort of the "Successful Start" program, comprising 115 teachers and 35 counselors. Certificates were distributed by HE Undersecretary of the Ministry of Education and Higher Education Dr. Ibrahim bin Saleh Al Nuaimi, and Assistant Undersecretary for Educational Affairs Maha Zayed Qaqaa Al Ruwaili.

