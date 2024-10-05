Krush Brau Park Announces Hallows-Fall Fest: A Spooky Seasonal Celebration On October 26Th

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Krush Brau Park's Hallows-Fall Fest is bringing the spirit of the season with a lineup of festive activities and spooky fun.
KISSIMMEE, FL, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Krush Brau Park will host its Hallows-Fall Fest on Saturday, October 26th, from 12 PM to 6 PM, offering a variety of seasonal activities for attendees.
This year's Hallows-Fall Fest features an array of activities for all ages to enjoy:
Costume Contest for Kids, Pets, and Adults: Participants can showcase their most creative, spooky, or humorous costumes for a chance to win cash prizes.
Pumpkin Decorating: A pumpkin decorating activity will be available, allowing attendees to craft their own themed designs.
Trick-or-Treat Trail: Visitors can collect treats from a variety of vendors.
Music from DJ: Enjoy music and get into the spooky spirit throughout the day.
Craft Corner: Engage in autumn-themed crafts suitable for children and adults alike.
Beer Garden: Visitors 21 and older can enjoy seasonal brews in the cozy beer garden.
Haunted House & Escape Room: Explore the haunted house and escape room challenges for a thrilling experience.
Want to be part of the fun as a vendor? Apply here: Vendor Application
📅 Save the Date: Saturday, October 26th, 12 PM - 6 PM
📍 Location: Krush Brau Park, Kissimmee, FL
🎟 Tickets: Purchase your tickets here: Eventbrite
Don't Miss Our Other Upcoming Events at Krush Brau Park!
We have a lineup of exciting events planned to keep the festivities going all season long:
Oktoberfest
Saturday and Sundays, Sept 14- Nov 3rd
4:00 PM
Location: Krush Brau Park Portal Immersion Center
From $5.00
Learn More & Save the Date
Taste of Germany
Ongoing
4:00-7:00
Location: Krush Brau Park Portal Immersion Center
From
Little Wrestling Big Happy Hour Event
Friday, November 1st, 4:00 PM
Location: 4580 W Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy
Free Admission
Weihnachtsfest: Christmas Village Fun Zone
Saturday, November 9th, 12:00 PM
Location: Krush Brau Park Portal Immersion Center
Free Admission
European Christmas Market – Christkindlesmarkt – Kissimmee
Sunday, December 1st, 12:00 PM
Location: Krush Brau Park Portal Immersion Center
Free Admission
Krampus Events
Krampus Haunt: Saturday, December 7th, 5:00 PM
From
Kocktails with Krampus: Thursday, December 5th, 5:00 PM
From
Kakes with Krampus: Saturday, December 7th, 10:00 AM
From
Krampus Art Show: Thursday, December 5th, 5:00 PM
Free Admission
The Great Krampus Ball: Saturday, December 7th, 7:00 PM
From
Krampus Mystery Escape Dinner: Sunday, December 8th, 7:00 PM
From
Krush Brau New Year's Eve Party – Free Admission!
Tuesday, December 31st, 6:00 PM
Location: Krush Brau Park Portal Immersion Center
Explore all of our upcoming events and book your tickets here: Krush Brau Park Events .
For More Information:
Contact: ...
Website: Krush Brau Park
Social Media: @KrushBrauPark
#HallowsFallFest #KrushBrauPark #PumpkinSpiceAndEverythingNice #FallFun
About Krush Brau Park:
Krush Brau Park is a family-friendly destination in Kissimmee, offering year-round themed events, entertainment, and unique experiences for all ages. From seasonal festivals to cultural celebrations, we bring the community together for fun, food, and festivities.
Lindsey Turner
Krush Brau Park
+1 855-495-7874
...
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability
for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this
article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
MENAFN05102024003118003196ID1108749333
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.