Krush Brau Park Announces Hallows-Fall Fest: A Spooky Seasonal Celebration On October 26Th

KISSIMMEE, FL, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Krush Brau Park will host its Hallows-Fall Fest on Saturday, October 26th, from 12 PM to 6 PM, offering a variety of seasonal activities for attendees.This year's Hallows-Fall Fest features an array of activities for all ages to enjoy:Costume Contest for Kids, Pets, and Adults: Participants can showcase their most creative, spooky, or humorous costumes for a chance to win cash prizes.Pumpkin Decorating: A pumpkin decorating activity will be available, allowing attendees to craft their own themed designs.Trick-or-Treat Trail: Visitors can collect treats from a variety of vendors.Music from DJ: Enjoy music and get into the spooky spirit throughout the day.Craft Corner: Engage in autumn-themed crafts suitable for children and adults alike.Beer Garden: Visitors 21 and older can enjoy seasonal brews in the cozy beer garden.Haunted House & Escape Room: Explore the haunted house and escape room challenges for a thrilling experience.Want to be part of the fun as a vendor? Apply here: Vendor Application📅 Save the Date: Saturday, October 26th, 12 PM - 6 PM📍 Location: Krush Brau Park, Kissimmee, FL🎟 Tickets: Purchase your tickets here: EventbriteDon't Miss Our Other Upcoming Events at Krush Brau Park!We have a lineup of exciting events planned to keep the festivities going all season long:OktoberfestSaturday and Sundays, Sept 14- Nov 3rd4:00 PMLocation: Krush Brau Park Portal Immersion CenterFrom $5.00Learn More & Save the DateTaste of GermanyOngoing4:00-7:00Location: Krush Brau Park Portal Immersion CenterFromLittle Wrestling Big Happy Hour EventFriday, November 1st, 4:00 PMLocation: 4580 W Irlo Bronson Memorial HwyFree AdmissionWeihnachtsfest: Christmas Village Fun ZoneSaturday, November 9th, 12:00 PMLocation: Krush Brau Park Portal Immersion CenterFree AdmissionEuropean Christmas Market – Christkindlesmarkt – KissimmeeSunday, December 1st, 12:00 PMLocation: Krush Brau Park Portal Immersion CenterFree AdmissionKrampus EventsKrampus Haunt: Saturday, December 7th, 5:00 PMFromKocktails with Krampus: Thursday, December 5th, 5:00 PMFromKakes with Krampus: Saturday, December 7th, 10:00 AMFromKrampus Art Show: Thursday, December 5th, 5:00 PMFree AdmissionThe Great Krampus Ball: Saturday, December 7th, 7:00 PMFromKrampus Mystery Escape Dinner: Sunday, December 8th, 7:00 PMFromKrush Brau New Year's Eve Party – Free Admission!Tuesday, December 31st, 6:00 PMLocation: Krush Brau Park Portal Immersion CenterExplore all of our upcoming events and book your tickets here: Krush Brau Park Events .For More Information:Contact: ...Website: Krush Brau ParkSocial Media: @KrushBrauPark#HallowsFallFest #KrushBrauPark #PumpkinSpiceAndEverythingNice #FallFunAbout Krush Brau Park:Krush Brau Park is a family-friendly destination in Kissimmee, offering year-round themed events, entertainment, and unique experiences for all ages. From seasonal festivals to cultural celebrations, we bring the community together for fun, food, and festivities.

