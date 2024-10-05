From Garbage To Gardens: Women Transform Jaipur's Shastri Nagar Under Swachh Bharat Mission

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Oct 5 (IANS) The Swachh Bharat Mission marked its 10th anniversary on October 2, 2024, and numerous inspiring stories related to cleanliness are emerging from across the country. These stories and experiences of people related to cleanliness showcase a movement that has turned into a revolution.

A remarkable example can be found in Shastri Nagar (Babaramdev Nagar) in Jaipur, Rajasthan, where a group of women united to completely transform the area. For years, hundreds of families faced issues such as lack of sewer connections, poor conditions of community toilets, and dilapidated parks.

However, these women took it upon themselves to address these challenges by forming a Community Management Committee (CMC) and a Single Window Forum (SWF).

Women involved in fishing, waste collection, and household management received formal training in sanitation operations and the guidelines of the Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM). They subsequently raised awareness within the community and established a sustainable cleanliness model, taking on the responsibility of maintaining community toilets. Gradually, their efforts bore fruit, leading to a revitalisation of the area.

Kesari Bunkar shared that she has been part of this initiative for the past ten years and is responsible for cleaning the park.

She works here between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

"Earlier, the place was filled with garbage, but now the park's condition has improved significantly," she noted.

Manbari Devi praised the Swachh Bharat Mission, stating that there has been considerable change in cleanliness over the past decade.

She has been taking care of the park's cleanliness for a long time.

Savitri Yogi mentioned that she has been involved in cleaning parks for the past 16 years, helping with tree trimming that is later sent for composting.

Under the "Swachhta hi Sewa" campaign, she also works to raise awareness among the people.

Prakash Nirvan highlighted that the support from Shastri Nagar residents has played a crucial role in the area's transformation.

"Two women are assigned to each park to oversee its maintenance and ensure cleanliness is upheld," he said.

The efforts of the women in Shastri Nagar (Babaramdev Nagar) have set a national example, showcasing the significant role and dedication of women in promoting cleanliness.