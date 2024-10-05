Baltimore Lightning Announce Home Stadium For 2025 International Football Alliance Season

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The Baltimore Lightning is proud to announce that Morgan State University will serve as the home field for the 2025 International Alliance season.

- Will HannaBALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Baltimore Lightning is proud to announce that Morgan State University will serve as the home field for the 2025 International Football Alliance (IFA) season. The historic Hughes Stadium, located on the campus of Morgan State University, will host all of the Lightning's home games, beginning in June 2025.As one of the newest franchises in the growing International Football Alliance, the Baltimore Lightning are excited to bring professional football to Baltimore's sports fans and tap into the rich sports culture of the city. Morgan State University, with its state-of-the-art facilities and strong community ties, provides the perfect venue to showcase elite international football talent. Hughes Stadium, affectionately known as "The Bear's Den," has a seating capacity of 10,000 and has been a staple in Baltimore's sporting landscape for decades.“We are thrilled to call Morgan State University home for the upcoming season,” said Will Hanna Team Owner/GM.“This partnership represents more than just a location to play football. It's about connecting with the Baltimore community, collaborating with a prestigious institution, and providing an exciting atmosphere for our fans. We look forward to building something special here.”“Having our IFA Baltimore Lightning team play at Morgan State University is a tremendous honor. It's significant not only for the growth of our league but also for the growth of the Lightning Franchise and the opportunity to build a strong connection with the local community. We are grateful to Morgan State for welcoming us and allowing us to showcase top-tier football talent at their iconic stadium.” said Jason Adams, IFA Director of Operations.The IFA's inaugural season kicks off on June 7, 2025, and the Lightning will play four home games and four away games during the regular season, leading up to the playoffs, which will feature the top four teams in the league. Baltimore sports fans can look forward to thrilling, high-energy football action featuring international talent from around the world, as the Lightning compete to bring a championship to the city.For more information on the Baltimore Lightning, including ticket sales, schedules, and team announcements, visit and follow the team on social media :X: @Baltimore_IFAInstagram: @TheBaltimoreLightningFacebook: Baltimore Lightning IFAAbout the International Football Alliance (IFA)The International Football Alliance is a professional football league featuring teams from across North America and Mexico. The IFA strives to bring together diverse talent from around the world to compete in a professional summer league that showcases high-level football in a fan-friendly environment-creating a football ecosystem that crosses borders and positively impacts communities.About Morgan State UniversityMorgan State University, a historically black institution founded in 1867, is located in the heart of Baltimore, Maryland. Known for its academic excellence and commitment to community engagement, the university is home to a diverse student body and an array of highly regarded programs.Media Contact:Baltimore Lightning+1 301-971-2658...

