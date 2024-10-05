Kuwaiti Traditional Dress Attracts Attention In Moscow Show

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MOSCOW, Oct 5 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Traditional Dress (Dara'a) has attracted attention through its distinguished presence at the BRICS+ Summit in Moscow, with the participation of 150 countries.

The management of the organizing agency of the BRICS+ Fashion Summit said that the Kuwaiti participation drew attention to the ancient Kuwaiti dress (Dara'a), saying that it is a symbol of middle eastern elegance.

Kuwaiti designer Montaha Al-Ajeel expressed to KUNA, Saturday, her gratitude on her official invitation to the forum, noting that it is a new achievement recorded for distinguished Kuwaiti women in all fields.

Al-Ajeel indicated that she participated in many similar global events and activities, the latest of which was a show organized by the Tourism Authority of Thailand where she was provided with Thai silk on the occasion of the Queen Mother's birthday.

The BRICS+ Forum is held in the Russian capital, Moscow, from October 3 to 5, with the participation of more than 150 countries in addition to prominent Russian designers.

The fashion industry is considered to be one of the largest industries in the world, with an estimated value of about 1.7 trillion dollars. (end)

