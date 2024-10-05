22 Healthcare Centers Disqualified From Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sehat Card Program After Review

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) In a recent Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Department review, 22 healthcare centers were disqualified from joining the Sehat Card program after failing to meet the required standards. These centers were among the 173 centers reviewed by the concerned authorities for eligibility to provide services under the Sehat Card initiative.

The registration process for healthcare centers to be part of the Sehat Card panel began on July 1. The program aims to expand access to quality healthcare across the province.



According to the Health Department, 253 hospitals have been successfully included in the Sehat Card panel this year. The 22 centers that did not meet the criteria were excluded from the program to maintain the quality of services provided under the scheme.

Officials have stated that the final list of hospitals qualified for the Sehat Card panel will be finalized by next week.

