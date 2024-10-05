Security Measures By SBU Underway In Sumy

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) is conducting security operations in Sumy to prevent potential threats of enemy reconnaissance and sabotage activities.

This is according to the SBU , as reported by Ukrinform.

“The SBU is working in coordination with the National Police, the Military Law Enforcement Service of the of Ukraine, and the National Guard,” the report reads.

It is noted that these actions span across the entire city of Sumy.

The primary objective of these measures is to counter and neutralize threats related to intelligence and sabotage activities against the Ukrainian state, prevent provocations, and enhance the safety of citizens amidst ongoing Russian military aggression.

These security efforts are being carried out in accordance with martial law regulations. The SBU has warned that there may be temporary restrictions on movement in certain areas, document checks, and vehicle inspections.

into

If there are reasonable suspicions about certain individuals, additional checks may be conducted. Additionally, public areas and buildings will be inspected to identify any prohibited items.

The SBU requests that citizens remain understanding of any inconveniences and cooperate with the lawful actions of law enforcement, carry identification, and adhere to curfew regulations. The SBU emphasizes that all measures are taken in line with legal principles and the protection of citizens' constitutional rights.

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelensky held a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff in Sumy region, focusing on air defense and energy issues.