Turkey's main stock index closes Thursday's session lower

(MENAFN) On Thursday, Türkiye's benchmark BIST 100 stock closed at 8,898.23 points, reflecting a decline of 1.27 percent from the previous day's closing figure. The index began the trading day at 9,026.49 points but ultimately dropped by 111.64 points by the session's end. Throughout the day, the BIST 100 experienced significant fluctuations, reaching a low of 8,869.84 points and peaking at 9,159.33 points.



In terms of market performance, out of the various indexes tracked, 38 recorded gains while 59 experienced declines. This disparity highlights the mixed sentiment among investors during the trading session. The total transaction volume for the day was substantial, amounting to 82 billion Turkish liras, equivalent to approximately USD2.41 billion. This indicates a robust level of trading activity, even in the face of an overall downturn in the index.



As for the market capitalization of the BIST 100, it stood at 7.7 trillion liras, which translates to about USD226 billion. This substantial market cap underscores the index's significance in Türkiye's financial landscape, despite the day's declines. Investor confidence appears to be a mixed bag, with some sectors gaining traction while others lagged behind.



In broader economic indicators, by 6:50 p.m. (1650 GMT), the Turkish lira was trading at 34.1670 against the US dollar, 37.6755 against the euro, and 45.8340 against the British pound. Meanwhile, gold prices reached USD2,650.55 per ounce, reflecting ongoing global economic trends. Brent crude oil was also trading around USD76.70 per barrel, suggesting fluctuating energy prices that can impact various sectors within the Turkish economy.

