Ukrainian Border Guards Release Footage Of Battles For Gas Rigs Near Snake Island

Ukraine's State Border Guard Service has released footage of the battles for offshore platforms near Snake Island.

The shows special operations fighters from the State Border Guard Service, together with Ukrainian military intelligence units, reclaiming gas extraction platforms in the Black Sea from the enemy, Ukrinform reports, citing the border agency's press service .

Video: State Border Guard Service

"Through titanic efforts, part of these strategically important facilities, which serve as our sea fortresses, have been seized and taken under control. Holding them allows us to control a significant portion of the waters and reinforce our defense," the border agency said.

Ukrainian forces liberated Snake Island from Russian invaders on June 30, 2022.