Kuwaiti Official Stresses Exchanging Expertise To Support Women's Social Role

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 5 (KUNA) -- Chairwoman of Kuwait Union for Women Association Sheikha Fadia Saad Al-Abdullah Al-Salem stressed the importance of exchanging expertise and views on various innovative practices to support women and enhance their role to contribute effectively to community development.

In a press statement on Saturday, after receiving Uzbekistan Ambassador to Kuwait Ayubkhon Yunusov, Sheikha Fadia Al-Sabah noted the significance of international cooperation to develop women's creative capacities in various fields, learn and exchange experiences on how to increase women's participation in senior leadership positions in various sectors.

She noted the union's fruitful cooperation with relevant organizations in Uzbekistan to provide support and assistance between the two parties in protecting women's legitimate rights in accordance with the legislation in force in both countries and strengthening nilateral relations.

The well-considered steps taken by the Union towards building a balanced and cohesive society based on respect for women's rights, enhancing their role in building the country's future, and working to empower them in various fields by promoting a culture of participation and equality in rights and duties. (end)

mrf









MENAFN05102024000071011013ID1108749095