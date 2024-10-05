Communities Should Be Ready For Any Scenarios During Heating Period - Kuleba

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Oleksii Kuleba, Deputy Prime for Reconstruction and Minister for Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine, has inspected the progress of of engineering protection at substations in the Sumy region and emphasized that communities should be ready for any scenarios during the heating period.

President Volodymyr Zelensky, Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction and Minister for Communities and Territories Development Oleksii Kuleba, Head of the State Agency for Restoration and Development of Infrastructure Serhii Sukhomlyn and local government officials in the Sumy region discussed support for the Sumy region from other Ukrainian regions, the restoration of destroyed enterprises, compensation to farmers, and strengthening the protection of power generation facilities.

According to Kuleba, the main thing now is the protection of the energy infrastructure and the preparation of communities for the heating season.

"Communities should be ready for any scenarios," he said.

Government officials examined the progress of the construction of engineering protection at substations.

"We discussed not only general issues, but also all problematic tasks in detail. It is important to understand the situation at each facility, the pace of construction and all the risks," Kuleba said.

Community representatives also asked for the introduction of business recovery programs.

"Community leaders raised the issue of special programs to restore local business. It is important to focus not only on housing reconstruction, but also on creating jobs. Creating conditions for people's lives, developing infrastructure," Kuleba added.