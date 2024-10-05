Azerbaijani Deputies To Observe Referendum In Kazakhstan
Members of the National Assembly-Chairman of the labor and
Social Policy Committee Musa Guliyev, Aydın Mirzazade, Anar
Mammadov, Elman Nasirov, Azer Badamov, and Mushfiq Mammadli-are
currently on a visit to Astana, Kazakhstan,
Azernews reports.
Musa Guliyev, Aydın Mirzazade, and Anar Mammadov are observing
the referendum on behalf of the National Assembly, while Elman
Nasirov, Azer Badamov, and Mushfiq Mammadli are part of the
observation mission from the Organization of Turkic States. They
will observe the referendum scheduled for October 6 regarding the
construction of an atomic power station.
The deputies will assess the level of preparation for the
referendum, familiarize themselves with the conditions created for
it, and monitor voter activity on the voting day as well as the
vote counting process.
