Manisha Koirala Finds Her Perfect Space For Peace And Tranquility

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Oct 5 (IANS) Manisha Koirala has found her perfect spot for peace and to just unwind amid her London getaway.

Manisha took to Instagram, where she shared a slew of images sitting between a splash of green. The 54-year-old actress is seen sitting on a chair dressed in shades of browns and nudes as she strikes a pose for the camera.

In the second photograph, Manisha was seen reading a about flowers. While the third was a picture of a closeup of the star.

“It is nice finding that place where you can just go and relax....” she wrote as the caption.

Manisha had earlier shared a picture dressed in gray pantsuit posing next to a hotel in St. Buckhingam Gate. She spoke about how aesthetics are“deeply personal” to her.

She captioned the images:“Aesthetics are deeply personal because they reflect who we are and what we value. For me, it's not just about looking good, but about cherishing the stories behind what I wear. These outfits, bought in Japan some time ago, from @isseymiyakeofficial are a reminder that style isn't about constantly buying new-it's about reusing and reinventing what you already love.”

“Each piece holds meaning and memories, and rewearing them makes me feel connected to my journey. In a world of fast fashion, staying true to my aesthetic and embracing sustainability keeps me grounded and confident.”

Talking about her work, her latest outing was in the OTT series 'Heeramandi:The Diamond Bazaar' by Sanjay Leela Bhansali in which she essayed the role of a brothel madam, Mallikajaan. The told the story of the eponymous district in British India.

'Heeramandi:The Diamond Bazaar' has been renewed for a second season, and will soon drop on Netflix.

On the film front, Manisha was last seen in the film“Shehzada” starring Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon directed by Rohit Dhawan.