Zelensky: Steps Towards Just End To War Will Be Presented At Ramstein Meeting

Concrete steps towards a just end to the war will be presented at a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group on October 12.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in a post on his Telegram channel, Ukrinform reports.

"We are preparing for the 25th Ramstein meeting on October 12, which will be the first to take place at the leaders' level. We will present the Victory Plan -- clear, concrete steps towards a just end to the war. The determination of our partners and the strengthening of Ukraine are what can stop Russian aggression," the post reads.

The next meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in the Ramstein format will take place on October 12, 2024. It will be chaired by U.S. President Joe Biden.