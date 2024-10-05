Israeli Occupation Airstrike Kills Hamas Leader In N. Lebanon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Oct 5 (KUNA) -- A leader of the Palestinian Hamas resistance group was killed in an air raid launched by Israeli occupying forces on northern Lebanon on Saturday, according to local reports.

The strike targeted an apartment at Al-Beddawi Palestinian refugee camp in northern Lebanon's northern Tripoli City, killing Hamas leader Saeed Atallah and his wife and two daughters, reported Lebanon's state-owned news agency.

Meanwhile, Israeli occupying warplanes launched more than 12 on the southern suburbs of Beirut, targeting several facilities, the agency said.

Israeli air raids also killed two more people in central and southern Bekaa Valley early Saturday, it added.

Since September 23, Israeli occupying warplanes have been launching deadly airstrikes on different areas in Lebanon, causing heavy casualties and displacing over a million people. (end)

