Double Engine Government Of Haryana Is Heading Towards Ouster: Alka Lamba

New Delhi, Oct 5 (IANS) All India Mahila Congress (AICC) President Alka Lamba on Saturday said that the people of Haryana are set to give thumping mandate to the Congress party and the double-engine of Haryana was heading towards ouster.

Expressing reservations over disbursement of PM Samman Nidhi event coinciding with the day when polling is underway in Haryana, she said that this shows 'frustration and nervousness' in the ranks of BJP.

PM Modi, on a day long visit to Maharashtra, is set to inaugurate projects related to and animal husbandry valued at approximately Rs 23,300 crore. He will also disburse 18th instalment of the PM-Kishan Samman Nidhi to about 9.4 crore farmers across the country.

Lamba, speaking to IANS said, "Prime Minister has accepted defeat in Haryana. He can clearly see that 10-years old double-engine government is going to be ousted from Haryana. This ouster has been decided by the farmers, the educated unemployed of Haryana, the youth and the ones who dream of going to the border on the issues of inflation and unemployment."

Lamba asserted that the Congress would form a stable government with a full majority in Haryana. The historic results will shock everyone.

She also accused the BJP of destabilizing and targeting Opposition-ruled states.

"In more than 10 states, they have done the work of destabilising and toppling the elected governments. They are putting their efforts in Karnataka as well. Prime Minister and BJP have accepted defeat and is now worried about Maharashtra," she added.

A total of 20,632 polling booths are witnessing polling, amid tight security and polling. While the Congress is banking on "strong anti-incumbency" against the BJP, the latter on its "good performance and achievements" of the last 10 years.

Among top leaders whose fate will be decided include incumbent CM Nayab Singh Saini from Ladwa, Congress stalwart Hooda from his stronghold Garhi Sampla-Kiloi, former minister and BJP's Ambala Cantonment candidate Anil Vij, former BJP finance minister Capt Abhimanyu from Narnaund, former state BJP chief Om Prakash Dhankar from Badli and former BJP minister Ranjit Singh, who is in the fray as an Independent from Rania.