CTRL Movie Review: Ananya Panday's Netflix Thriller Is 'Terrific' OTT Film Gets Thumbs-Up From Viewers

(MENAFN- Live Mint) CTRL started streaming on on October 4. The thriller, directed by ace director Vikramaditya Motwane, stars Ananya Panday and Vihaan Samat.

The story is about Nella and Joe, who seem like the ideal influencer couple. However, when Joe cheats on Nella, she uses an AI app to erase him from her life - only for it to gain control over her.

The Netflix movie has received some highly-positive reviews from viewers, who posted their comments on social media. Let's take a look at some of those.

CTRL public reviews

“CTRL is... terrific, absorbing and made with a lot of finesse... Do watch if you have time.”

“Found Vikramaditya Motwane's new Netflix film #CTRL utterly fascinating. So much to admire. An ambitious, timely, deeply uncomfortable screenlife thriller that'll make you want to change your passwords, cover your webcam and move to the hills.”

“This is quite good. Only 1 hour 40 minutes, and not gonna lie, I had underestimated Motwane a bit with this movie . Ananya did well because she nailed this genre. It starts off slow, happy, and lighthearted, but the tension builds as the story progresses. Give it a watch, it's nice.”

“vikramdityamotwane Gives a nuanced and gripping narrative and @ananyapandayy has finally come into her own, and does a fine job.”

“As a big fan of Motwane's films, I've always seen him set new standards in mainstream cinema. From Udaan to AK vs AK he has always proved his merit. However, #CTRL feels like just an okay film, despite good casting with Ananya Panday. It lacks a strong impact and becomes somewhat preachy about our relationship with technology, leaving you with little to think about afterward.”