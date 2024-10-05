Kuwait Amir Congratulates Saudi King Salman On Power Assumption Anniv.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 5 (KUNA) -- the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber sent a cable of congratulations on Saturday to Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud on the 10th anniversary of his assumption of power.

His Highness hailed the strong historic Kuwaiti-Saudi ties and applauded the developments and achievements of the kingdom during the rule of King Salman.

His Highness Sheikh Meshal wished King Salman a long healthy life and more development and prosperity for Saudi Arabia under the Leadership of King Salman and and Prime Prince Mohammad bin Salman Al Saud. (end)

