Kuwait Amir Congratulates Saudi King Salman On Power Assumption Anniv.
Date
10/5/2024 3:05:14 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Oct 5 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent a cable of congratulations on Saturday to Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud on the 10th anniversary of his assumption of power.
His Highness hailed the strong historic Kuwaiti-Saudi ties and applauded the developments and achievements of the kingdom during the rule of King Salman.
His Highness Sheikh Meshal wished King Salman a long healthy life and more development and prosperity for Saudi Arabia under the Leadership of King Salman and crown prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammad bin Salman Al Saud. (end)
ag
