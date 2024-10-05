Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates Saudi King On Power Assumption Anniv.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 5 (KUNA) -- the Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad sent a cable of congratulations on Saturday to Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud on the 10th anniversary of his assumption of power.

His Highness applauded the developments and achievements of the kingdom during the rule of King Salman.

His Highness also wished King Salman a long healthy life and more development and prosperity for Saudi Arabia under the leadership of King Salman and Crown Prince and Prime Prince Mohammad bin Salman Al Saud. (pickup previous)

