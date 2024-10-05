Galaxy Surfactants' Mr. U. Shekhar Receives ICC Lifetime Achievement Award For Contributions To The Indian Chemical Industry

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, 04 October, 2024: Galaxy Surfactants Ltd., a global leader in the specialty chemicals sector, is overwhelmed with gratitude and pride as its Promoter and Former Managing Director, Mr. U. Shekhar, receives the prestigious ICC D. M. Trivedi Lifetime Achievement Award for Contribution to the Indian Chemical (Management of Industry) for the year 2023.



This highly regarded accolade from the Indian Chemical Council (ICC) is a testament to Mr. Shekhar\'s visionary leadership, dedication, and extraordinary contributions to both Galaxy Surfactants and the Indian chemical industry.



Mr. Shekhar, who has been an integral part of Galaxy since 1980, played a pivotal role in transforming the organization into a globally recognized entity. His forward-thinking approach and passion for innovation have inspired advancements in the Indian chemical industry. Under his leadership, Galaxy Surfactants has become a pioneer in sustainable practices and innovative solutions for the personal care & home care industry.



Commenting on the awards, Mr. U. Shekhar said \"This recognition belongs not just to me but to the entire Galaxy team, whose hard work and passion have helped us reach this point. It has been a privilege to contribute to the growth of our industry, and I am proud of what we have achieved together. This award motivates us to continue striving for excellence, innovation, and sustainability in everything we do.\"



The ICC D. M. Trivedi Lifetime Achievement Award acknowledges individuals who have made an outstanding contribution to the management and growth of the Indian chemical industry. Mr. Shekhar\'s tireless efforts to uphold the highest standards of quality, sustainability, and innovation have left an indelible mark on the industry, and his leadership continues to inspire future generations.



As Galaxy Surfactants continues its journey of growth and innovation, this recognition underscores the company\'s commitment to making a positive impact on the industry, society, and the environment.





About Galaxy Surfactants



Incorporated in 1980, Galaxy Surfactants Ltd is a leading manufacturer of Performance Surfactants and Specialty Care ingredients with over 210 product grades. These products are used in consumer-centric Home and Personal care products like hair care, oral care, skincare, cosmetics, soap, shampoo, lotion, detergent, cleaning products, etc. It was awarded the ICIS Innovation Award in 2018 for its Green Process for Manufacturing Amino Acid Surfactants (Mild Surfactants). It is a market leader in different segments of products ranging from skincare, oral care or hair care to that of sun care, baby care, and home care products. It is the preferred supplier to leading MNCs, Regional, and Local FMCG brands etc.

