Russians Launch Nine Airstrikes On Zaporizhzhia Region

This was reported by Ivan Fedorov, Chief of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"Over the past day, the occupiers carried out 400 strikes on 12 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region. The Russian forces launched nine airstrikes on Kushuhum, Novoyakovlivka, Komyshuvakha, Stepnohirsk, Prymorske, Orikhiv, Novoandriivka, and Levadne," the report says.

Additionally, 245 drones of various modifications attacked Huliaipole, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka, and Levadne. Six MLRS attacks hit Robotyne and Novoandriivka. There were 140 artillery shellings targeting Huliaipole, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka, and Levadne.

There were 30 reports of damage to residential buildings and infrastructure. No civilians were injured.