Russians Launch Nine Airstrikes On Zaporizhzhia Region
Date
10/5/2024 2:09:37 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian forces launched nine airstrikes on towns and villages near Zaporizhzhia.
This was reported by Ivan Fedorov, Chief of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.
"Over the past day, the occupiers carried out 400 strikes on 12 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region. The Russian forces launched nine airstrikes on Kushuhum, Novoyakovlivka, Komyshuvakha, Stepnohirsk, Prymorske, Orikhiv, Novoandriivka, and Levadne," the report says.
Read also: Nikopol district attacked over
20 times
, one person injured
Additionally, 245 drones of various modifications attacked Huliaipole, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka, and Levadne. Six MLRS attacks hit Robotyne and Novoandriivka. There were 140 artillery shellings targeting Huliaipole, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka, and Levadne.
There were 30 reports of damage to residential buildings and infrastructure. No civilians were injured.
MENAFN05102024000193011044ID1108748715
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.