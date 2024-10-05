NCP-Ajit Pawar Faction Leader Sachin Kurmi Killed In Mumbai's Byculla, Case Filed, Probe Underway
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Nationalist congress Party (NCP)-Ajit Pawar faction leader Sachin Kurmi was murdered by unidentified persons on Friday, October 4. According to the initial report, Sachin Kurmi was murdered with a sharp-edged weapon in Mumbai's Byculla area.
Mumbai Police has said in a statement that a case has been registered and further investigation in the murder case of Sachin Kurmi is underway.
This is a breaking news report, more details are being updated
