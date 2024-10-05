عربي


NCP-Ajit Pawar Faction Leader Sachin Kurmi Killed In Mumbai's Byculla, Case Filed, Probe Underway

10/5/2024 12:00:12 AM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Nationalist congress Party (NCP)-Ajit Pawar faction leader Sachin Kurmi was murdered by unidentified persons on Friday, October 4. According to the initial report, Sachin Kurmi was murdered with a sharp-edged weapon in Mumbai's Byculla area.

Mumbai Police has said in a statement that a case has been registered and further investigation in the murder case of Sachin Kurmi is underway.

This is a breaking news report, more details are being updated

MENAFN05102024007365015876ID1108748617


Live Mint

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

