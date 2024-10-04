Mauritius To Kick Off Legislative Election On November 10

(MENAFN- IANS) Louis, Oct 5 (IANS) Mauritius will hold its legislative election on November 10, the Office of the President announced.

"In pursuance of the powers vested in him under section 41(1) of the Representation of the People Act and acting in accordance with the advice of the Honourable Prime Minister, His Excellency Mr. Prithvirajsing Roopun, President of the Republic, has, today, issued writs of election, fixing the 22nd day of October 2024 as the Nomination Day, and the 10th day of November 2024 as the Polling Day where it becomes necessary," said the President's office in a press release on Friday.

The presidency also announced the dissolution of the National Assembly on Friday, reports Xinhua news agency.

The National Assembly of Mauritius has a unicameral system and consists of 70 members with a term of five years. Voters will elect directly 62 members of the National Assembly while the eight additional "best losers" will be appointed to fill the 70 seats.