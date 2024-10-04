Panama Joins Seminar All About Medical Cannabis

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) The first on medicinal cannabis in Panama seeks to educate Panamanians about this plant, which continues to be surrounded by controversy, but also by great medical and scientific advances.



Titled“All about Medicinal Cannabis,” the event aims to clear up doubts and provide a comprehensive understanding of this emerging industry, which in many countries is demonstrating its potential in both the and economic fields.



The activity will be led by Goodwin Aldarondo, CEO of PRLM Educational of Puerto Rico, who has more than 15 years of experience as a criminology lawyer and more than eight years of specialization in medicinal cannabis.



Aldarondo is also one of the few professionals in Latin America with a double certification as a“Cannabis Sommelier,” a title obtained in Colorado, United States, and Canada, which makes him an international authority on the subject.



The seminar comes at a key moment for Panama, where the medical cannabis industry is taking its first steps. The country legalized the medicinal use of cannabis in October 2021 through Law 242, and in 2022 issued Decree 121, which regulates its implementation.



Although these regulations establish the legal framework, the application and development of this industry requires a high level of knowledge on both the medical and commercial side.



PRLM Educational's participation on October 19 seeks to provide guidance based on the Puerto Rican experience. Since the legalization of medical cannabis in Puerto Rico in 2015, the island has seen how this industry provides relief to thousands of patients with various conditions, from cancer to degenerative diseases such as Parkinson's and multiple sclerosis.



“We want to share our experience with Panamanians so that they can learn from our mistakes and successes,” Aldarondo explained.“It is important that Panama can benefit from the knowledge accumulated in other jurisdictions, especially since both Panama and Puerto Rico share similarities in terms of size and socioeconomic structure.”



The expert points out that both the Panama and Puerto Rico decrees have significant similarities in the regulation of medicinal cannabis. Therefore, one of the main goals of this seminar is to ensure that Panama does not repeat the mistakes that Puerto Rico experienced during the implementation of its regulations.



The seminar will address crucial aspects for any country that is beginning to explore medicinal cannabis. Topics to be discussed include the legal implications of using the plant, the scientific advances that support its use, the medical and therapeutic aspects, and the historical context of its prohibition and subsequent acceptance.



Aldarondo also aims to raise awareness about the challenges facing the industry, from its regulation to the social stigmas that still persist around the plant.



Expected attendees include not only entrepreneurs interested in entering the industry, but also government officials, doctors, pharmacists, and potential patients. The goal is to provide a clear view of how cannabis can be regulated and used safely and effectively in Panama.



According to Aldarondo, medical entities such as the National Institute of Health and the New England Journal of Medicine recognize the benefits of cannabis for more than 100 medical conditions, including Alzheimer's, arthritis, autism, epilepsy and cancer. These scientific advances justify countries such as Panama's commitment to the development of this industry for the benefit of its citizens.



Medical cannabis is used to treat a wide range of conditions, especially those that do not respond well to traditional treatments. Major applications include the treatment of diseases such as cancer, where cannabis helps alleviate the side effects of chemotherapy, such as nausea and pain. It is also used for the management of chronic pain associated with multiple sclerosis and degenerative diseases such as Parkinson's.



Furthermore, medical cannabis has been shown to be effective in treating neurological disorders such as epilepsy and autism, as well as improving the quality of life of terminally ill patients requiring palliative care. Its use allows for a more holistic and less invasive approach to treating debilitating symptoms, providing patients with an alternative therapeutic option.



The“All About Medicinal Cannabis” seminar will mark a turning point in the cannabis industry in Panama. With the guidance of international experts, Panamanians will have access to vital information to understand the benefits and risks of this plant. As the country moves towards the implementation of its medicinal cannabis regulations, these types of educational events are essential to ensure that the process is as efficient and beneficial as possible.