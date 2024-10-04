(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Karns & Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys Expand Inland Empire Presence with New Riverside Office

RIVERSIDE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Karns & Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys , a nationally recognized leader in personal injury law with a 20-year legacy of client advocacy, today announced the opening of their newest office in Riverside, California. Located at 11801 Pierce Street, Suite 200, Riverside, CA 92505, this expansion strengthens the firm's commitment to serving clients throughout the Inland Empire."Riverside is a thriving community, and we are proud to establish a local presence here," said Bill Karns, co-founder of Karns & Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys. "This new office allows us to provide convenient access to our legal services for residents of Riverside and surrounding areas who have been injured due to someone else's negligence."Karns & Karns has built a reputation for excellence, handling a wide array of personal injury cases with an unwavering focus on client needs. Their experienced team of attorneys and legal professionals are adept at navigating the complexities of:.Car Accidents: Representing victims of car accidents caused by distracted driving, drunk driving, reckless driving, and other forms of negligence..Truck Accidents: Holding trucking companies and drivers accountable for the devastating consequences of accidents involving large commercial vehicles..Commercial Vehicle Accidents: Pursuing compensation for those injured in accidents involving buses, delivery trucks, taxis, and other commercial vehicles..Motorcycle Accidents: Protecting the rights of motorcyclists who are often disproportionately affected by serious injuries..18-Wheeler Accidents: Handling complex litigation involving large trucks, focusing on issues like driver fatigue, maintenance failures, and overloaded cargo..Rideshare Accidents (Uber, Lyft): Navigating the unique legal landscape of accidents involving rideshare services to ensure victims receive proper compensation..Slip and Fall Accidents: Investigating premises liability claims and securing damages for those injured on unsafe property..Wrongful Death: Providing compassionate legal support to families who have lost loved ones due to the negligence of others."We understand that being injured in an accident can be a traumatic experience," said Mike Karns, co-founder of Karns & Karns. "Our goal is to provide our clients with not only skilled legal representation but also compassionate support and guidance throughout the entire process. This new office in Riverside allows us to be more accessible to those who need our help."The firm's success is not just measured in the millions of dollars recovered for their clients; it is also reflected in their 1,500+ positive reviews, a testament to their commitment to client satisfaction and their dedication to building lasting relationships.Beyond their legal expertise, Karns & Karns is deeply invested in the communities they serve. The firm's philanthropic efforts include:.Food Donation Programs for Farmworkers: Recognizing the essential role farmworkers play in the economy, Karns & Karns actively supports initiatives to address food insecurity and improve the well-being of these communities..Wounded Warrior Project and Four Paws for Patriots Partnership: Karns & Karns proudly sponsors programs that provide service dogs to veterans, offering vital assistance and companionship to those who have sacrificed for our country."Our commitment to our communities is just as important as our commitment to our clients," said Bill Karns. "We believe in giving back and using our platform to make a positive impact."With their extensive experience, dedication to client advocacy, and deep-rooted community involvement, Karns & Karns continues to be a driving force in personal injury law, providing a beacon of hope and unwavering support to accident victims across California, Texas, and Nevada.About Karns & Karns:Established more than two decades ago, Karns & Karns has built a strong reputation as a top personal injury law firm. With a track record of over 1,500 positive reviews and a commitment to excellence, the firm has offices situated across California, Texas, and Nevada. Their mission is to offer approachable, empathetic, and effective legal support to individuals who have been injured in accidents throughout the region.Contact: 1-800-484-3946 (1-800-4THEWIN)karnsandkarns

