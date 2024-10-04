Uzbekistan And Indonesia Strengthen Bilateral Ties In Creative Economy
On October 3, Ilkhom Khaidarov, Uzbekistan's Deputy Minister of
Foreign Affairs, met with Sandiaga Salohiddin Uno, Indonesia's
Minister of tourism and Creative Economy, Azernews
reports.
During the meeting, Minister Uno expressed his appreciation for
the successful organization of the World conference on Creative
Economy in Tashkent, highlighting the forum's role as a vital
platform for addressing social and economic challenges arising from
rapid technological changes. He emphasized the importance of
creative industries in fostering a sustainable future.
The two officials discussed the enhancement of Uzbek-Indonesian
relations and explored opportunities for expanding bilateral
cooperation. They expressed a mutual interest in intensifying
political dialogue, strengthening business interactions, and
sharing expertise in the halal industry and creative economy.
Uno also noted that the upcoming opening of Sukarno Park in
Samarkand in September 2024 represents a significant step in
reinforcing the friendly ties between Uzbekistan and Indonesia.
Additionally, the meeting addressed the need to boost tourism
exchanges, particularly in ziyarat tourism, and outlined practical
aspects of potential joint projects.
