Uzbekistan And Indonesia Strengthen Bilateral Ties In Creative Economy

10/4/2024 7:09:35 PM

On October 3, Ilkhom Khaidarov, Uzbekistan's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, met with Sandiaga Salohiddin Uno, Indonesia's Minister of tourism and Creative Economy, Azernews reports.

During the meeting, Minister Uno expressed his appreciation for the successful organization of the World conference on Creative Economy in Tashkent, highlighting the forum's role as a vital platform for addressing social and economic challenges arising from rapid technological changes. He emphasized the importance of creative industries in fostering a sustainable future.

The two officials discussed the enhancement of Uzbek-Indonesian relations and explored opportunities for expanding bilateral cooperation. They expressed a mutual interest in intensifying political dialogue, strengthening business interactions, and sharing expertise in the halal industry and creative economy.

Uno also noted that the upcoming opening of Sukarno Park in Samarkand in September 2024 represents a significant step in reinforcing the friendly ties between Uzbekistan and Indonesia.

Additionally, the meeting addressed the need to boost tourism exchanges, particularly in ziyarat tourism, and outlined practical aspects of potential joint projects.

