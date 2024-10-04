US Pres.: All-Out War In Middle East Could Be Averted

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Oct 4 (KUNA) -- US President Joe Biden on Friday ruled out the possibility that an all-out war could erupt in the Middle East following the recent escalation between Israel and Iran.

"I don't believe there's going to be an all-out war," told reporters at the White House.

He stressed that a large-scale war in the Middle East could be averted.

"I think we can avoid it. But there's a lot -- a lot to do yet. A lot to do yet."

The US leader, however, reiterated his country's iron-clad commitment for defending Israel, adding that the US has already sent troops to the region for this reason.

"We've already helped Israel. We'll continue to. We're going to protect Israel," he affirmed. (end)

