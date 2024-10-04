3-Tier Security In Place: J&K Gears Up For Vote Counting

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- In preparation for the counting of votes in Jammu and Kashmir, a robust three-tier security system will be implemented at all counting centers across the Union Territory.

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) PK Pole said that all necessary arrangements have been finalized to ensure the smooth and secure conduct of the vote counting, scheduled for October 8.

“All arrangements are in place for the October 8 vote counting. A strong three-tier security arrangement will be deployed to guarantee smooth proceedings and public safety during the counting of votes,” CEO PK Pole said.

This election was significant for Jammu and Kashmir, as it was the first since the abrogation of Article 370 and the first Assembly election after more than a decade.

Voting was held in three phases on September 18, 25, and October 1.

The overall voter turnout across all three phases was recorded at 63.88%, with male voter turnout at 64.68% and female turnout at 63.04%.

As the eagerly awaited vote counting approaches, authorities are ensuring that the process will proceed efficiently and securely.

The Election officials provided details on the meticulous planning involved in setting up the counting centers across Jammu and Kashmir's various constituencies.

“We have completed all the necessary arrangements for the counting process. Counting halls have been set up to accommodate the process for each constituency, and we have ensured there are enough tables to conduct round-wise counting of the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). This will maintain an efficient flow during the counting,” they explained.

They officials added that the randomization of counting staff is nearly complete, a key step in ensuring impartiality during the vote count.“The randomization process is crucial to maintaining fairness, and we are almost finished with it. Our teams are well-equipped and ready for the task at hand,”

To ensure a hassle-free experience on counting day, essential infrastructure and safety measures have been put in place.“Basic facilities like washrooms and drinking water will be available for everyone involved. We've also taken precautions by implementing fire safety measures and stationing medical staff on standby for any emergencies,” they said.

The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly election, the first since the region's reorganization, has garnered significant attention nationwide. The counting of votes, set to take place under the strict supervision of the Election Commission, is being closely monitored as the Union Territory awaits the results from its constituencies.(KINS)