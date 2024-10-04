BJP Leaders Meet In Delhi To Plan J & K Govt
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Ahead of the vote counting on October 08, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has scheduled an important meeting in the national capital to strategize for the formation of the next government in Jammu & Kashmir.
Sources informed that the BJP high command has summoned 13 top leaders from the J&K unit for a crucial meeting in Delhi tomorrow, to be chaired by party president and Union Minister J P Nadda.
Attendees will include BJP's election in-charge and Union Minister G. Krishna Reddy, RAM Madhav, J&K Prabhari Tarun Chugh, Seh Prabhari Ashish Sood, J&K BJP President Ravinder Raina, Working President Sat Sharma and four General Secretaries of the J&K BJP: Ashok Koul (General Secretary Organisation), Dr Devender Manyal, Sunil Sharma and Vibodh Gupta. Two former Deputy Chief Ministers, Kavinder Gupta and Dr Nirmal Singh, as well as Darakhshan Andrabi and Devender Rana, have also been asked to attend.
The meeting will gather feedback on the Assembly elections and develop strategies for forming a government in J&K following the election results, sources said, adding that discussions will also focus on potential alliances with independent candidates who may be likely winners in certain constituencies.
Sources added that Ram Madhav has been assigned to a 'Kashmir Mission', where he is in contact with various parties to explore options for the BJP to establish the next government in J&K. Madhav previously played a key role in the formation of the BJP-PDP government in the region and helping to develop the 'agenda of alliance'.
