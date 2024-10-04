Controversy And Low Energy Mark Tunisia’S Presidential Campaign

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Tunisia stands at a critical juncture as it prepares for its presidential election on October 6, 2024. Nearly 10 million voters will head to the to choose their next leader.



This election marks a significant moment in Tunisia's journey since the 2011 revolution. The electoral landscape has changed dramatically since the last presidential race.



Only three candidates have received approval to run this time. This stark reduction from 26 candidates in 2019 has raised eyebrows among observers.



The approved candidates include incumbent President Kaïs Saïed, who seeks a second term. Zouhair Maghzaoui, Secretary-General of the People's Movement party, also joins the race.



The third candidate, Ayachi Zammel, faces unique challenges. As the founder of the "Azimoun" movement, Zammel currently sits in detention. This situation has effectively silenced his campaign.







The election takes place against a backdrop of political upheaval. President Saïd suspended parliament in July 2021, a move many critics labeled as a coup.



He then pushed through a new constitution in 2022, which significantly expanded presidential powers. These actions have sparked concerns about Tunisia 's democratic future.

Voter Participation and the Future of Democracy

Voter participation remains a key focus of this election. The Tunisian electoral body comprises 9,753,217 registered voters.



Interestingly, 6.6% of these voters reside abroad. Overseas voting began on October 4, while domestic polls will open on October 6.



The campaign period, which started on September 14, has lacked the usual energy. Political and legal debates have dominated discussions.



Zouhair Maghzaoui has emerged as the most active campaigner, organizing 98 events. Supporters of President Saïd have held 221 activities across the country.



Recent legislative changes have added another layer of complexity to the election. Electoral dispute resolution now falls under the jurisdiction of regular courts.



Previously, the administrative court handled these matters. This shift has sparked debates about the integrity of the electoral process. The international community watches this election with great interest.



Tunisia's role as the lone democracy to emerge from the Arab Spring hangs in the balance. The European Unio faces a particular dilemma. It must balance support for democratic processes with its migration agreement with Tunisia.



The outcome of this election carries significant implications. It will shape Tunisia's domestic policies and its relationships with neighboring countries.



The next president will also face daunting economic challenges, including high unemployment and inflation. As Tunisians prepare to cast their votes, the world waits to see which path they will choose.



Will they reaffirm their commitment to democracy, or will they continue down a more authoritarian road? The answer to this question will resonate far beyond Tunisia's borders.

