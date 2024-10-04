Banco Comercial Português, S.A. Informs About The Upgrade Of Senior Debt Ratings By S&P Global
Date
10/4/2024 5:46:14 PM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Banco Comercial Português, S.A. informs about the upgrade of senior debt ratings by S&P Global
Attachment
MENAFN04102024004107003653ID1108748124
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.