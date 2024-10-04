Nut Ingredients Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The nut ingredients market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $23.43 billion in 2023 to $24.84 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to growing health consciousness, expansion of snack food industry, increased nutritional awareness, innovation in food product development, rising disposable income, shift to healthy snacking.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Nut Ingredients Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The nut ingredients market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $31.67 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing production of nut-based spreads, demand for gluten-free products, integration into health and wellness trends, innovation in nut-infused beverages, growing market for nutritional bars, focus on sustainable and ethical sourcing.

Growth Driver Of The Nut Ingredients Market

The increasing demand for convenience food is expected to propel the growth of nut ingredients market going forward. Convenience food refers to pre-packaged or processed food products that are quick and easy to prepare and require minimal cooking or effort, often designed for on-the-go or time-saving consumption. Nut ingredients are sought after for their nutritional value, ability to enhance flavor and texture, and suitability for a variety of convenience food applications. They align with trends such as plant-based and clean-label ingredients, cater to the demand for healthier snacking options, and contribute to the global appeal of convenience foods.

Which Market Players Are Driving the Nut Ingredients Market Growth?

Key players in the market include Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Olam International Limited, Barry Callebaut AG, Kanegrade Flavours & Ingredients Pvt. Ltd., The Hershey Company, Bredabest BV, Terri Lynn Inc., Cache Creek Foods, Royal Nut Company, Helios Ingredients Ltd., Bergin Fruit and Nut Company, Western India Cashew Company, Savencia SA, Borges Agricultural and Industrial Nuts SA, John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc., Blue Diamond Growers, Treehouse Foods Inc., Kanegrade Limited, Olde Tyme Foods Inc., Hampton Farms Inc., Johnvince Foods Company, The Wonderful Company LLC, Mariani Nut Company, SunOpta Inc., Golden Peanut Company LLC, Glanbia Nutritionals Inc., Ingredion Incorporated, Kerry Group plc, MGP Ingredients Inc., NOW Foods, Prinova Group LLC.

What Are the Emerging Trends Shaping the Nut Ingredients Market Overview?

Major companies operating in the nut ingredients market are launching new flavors to sustain their position in the market. For instance, in June 2022, Blue Diamond Growers, a US-based almonds processing and marketing company, launched four new flavors to its range of snack almonds, including the innovative Mash Ups line.

How Is The Global Nut Ingredients Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Cashews, Walnuts, Almonds, Hazelnuts

2) By Form: Roasted, Chopped, Raw, Powdered

3) By Application: Snacks And Bars, Confectionary, Baked Products, Dairy Products, Beverages, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Nut Ingredients Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Nut Ingredients Market Definition

Nut ingredients refer to ingredients made of seeds and dried fruits that are enclosed in a tough shell. Nuts are basically a type of dry fruit with a single seed, a tough shell, and a covering called a husk.

Nut Ingredients Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global nut ingredients market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Nut Ingredients Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on nut ingredients market size, nut ingredients market drivers and trends and nut ingredients market growth across geographies. This market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

