Confronting Domestic Violence Is Hosting 'A Taste Of Old Hollywood' Fundraising Gala

- - Winston ChurchillSAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Community support is what helps move the needle for the mission of Confronting Domestic Violence (CDV).October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and Confronting Domestic Violence is stepping up to fill important gaps for real time victims/survivors of domestic violence by providing real time resources and offering relocation services when parents have a safe place to go with their children and not the means to get there.No parent should have to leave everything behind or resort to homelessness when leaving for safety.CDV is receiving support from local organizations in the community towards the raffle, the auction, the volunteers, and making this event a night to remember. This is a gala you'll want to be sure to attend!Kendra Scott is Offering 20% off to Support Confronting Domestic ViolenceCDV is thrilled to announce that KendraScott is supporting Confronting Domestic Violence and offering 20% off on all purchases to support the mission at Confronting Domestic Violence! From October 6th through October 7th, shopping for a cause is being made available by using this special code: GIVEBACK-GZJRC for online or instore purchases at any Kendra Scott in the world.A Taste of Old Hollywood GalaConfronting Domestic Violence is hosting its first annual Gala to raise funds that will help carry out its mission to provide real time resources to real time victims and offer relocation services when parents have a safe place to go and the means to get there.This is an event that promises to make a significant impact on the community!The Gala is designed to be an elegant evening of entertainment and networking with like-minded supporters committed to ending the cycle of domestic violence and preventing generational trauma. The venue is set at the beautiful Del Mar Social, where guests can enjoy indoor/outdoor seating while listening to a live band, enjoying cocktails before indulging in the Mediterranean-themed dinner and browse through the items on display.The event features raffles and a silent auction to help raise funds to serve families leaving domestic violence.A battlefield-like environment at home can slow a child's ability to learn and prevent them from developing on schedule. Confronting Domestic Violence believes every child deserves to feel safe at home and have a second chance of a healthy future.Join the mission and pick up tickets to the event here: CDV Gala TicketsAbout Confronting Domestic Violence, Inc.The mission at Confronting Domestic Violence to provide relocation services to families is an effort to reduce homelessness or having to leave everything behind when leaving for safety. Every child should feel safe at home.Executive Director...Confronting Domestic Violence, Inc.Social Media AdvocacyPlease help by posting this on all social media platforms, tagging friends, family, groups, and neighbors about this impactful event. Everyone knows someone. CDV appreciates the support.

